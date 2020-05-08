Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 224.1% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,826. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

