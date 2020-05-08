Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,917,000 after buying an additional 107,805 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,827 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.61. 386,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.