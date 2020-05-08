Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 18,120,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

