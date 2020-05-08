Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 13,151,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.