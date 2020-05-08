Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 570.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.70. 13,151,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,015,426. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

