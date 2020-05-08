Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,093. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.70 and its 200-day moving average is $182.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

