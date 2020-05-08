Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,196,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,301,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,157,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

