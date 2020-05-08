Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

