Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,925 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after buying an additional 79,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after buying an additional 319,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.47. 760,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,470. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

