Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 38,424 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 193,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,002. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

