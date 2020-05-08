Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 2,253,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,242. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

