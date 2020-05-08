Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,428,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,726,000 after acquiring an additional 428,666 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 296,832 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $62.28. 3,116,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,476. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

