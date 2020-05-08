Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.63. 7,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,030. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.