Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.75. 3,796,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

