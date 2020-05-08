Varonis Systems Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.34. 70,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $93.24.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,028.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

