VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $910,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce sales of $910,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.21 million. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $5.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $8.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VBIV. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $286.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 987,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 556,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

