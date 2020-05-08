Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

NYSE VNE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 19,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

