Verastem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,742 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 2,208 call options.

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 248,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895,866. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $290.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 98.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

