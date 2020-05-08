Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNT. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $46.86. 394,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $62.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $592,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,436.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in Verint Systems by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 587,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 294,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 1,845,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,853,000 after buying an additional 489,789 shares during the period. Mackay Shields grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields now owns 41,021,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after buying an additional 4,908,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,712 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

