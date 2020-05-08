VeriumReserve Tops 24 Hour Volume of $389.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $245,019.86 and $389.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,734,650 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

