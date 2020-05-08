Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Verizon Communications worth $155,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.