Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

