Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

VRS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $449.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

