Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $124,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $3,606,253.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,904 shares of company stock worth $42,155,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.08. 40,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

