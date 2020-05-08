VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VF in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

Shares of VFC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 162,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,143. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of VF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of VF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of VF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of VF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,317,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

