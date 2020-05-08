VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of VF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after buying an additional 2,436,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in VF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 824,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

