ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $24.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

