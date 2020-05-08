Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,350,689 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.54% of TCF Financial worth $122,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TCF Financial by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE:TCF traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

