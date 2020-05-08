Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,427,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,860,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Trane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

TT traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,346. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts predict that Trane will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

