Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $186,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.67. 1,811,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.