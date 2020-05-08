Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 160,398 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,398 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $121,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $64.51. 520,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88.

