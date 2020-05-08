Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,717,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Carter’s worth $96,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. 13,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,152. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.56.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

