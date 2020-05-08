Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of KLA worth $124,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,944. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,471,251 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

