Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $201.63 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $201,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. 9,411,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

