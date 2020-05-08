Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $265.40 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,811,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618,226 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Kroger worth $265,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after acquiring an additional 489,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,580. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

