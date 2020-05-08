Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 534,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $97,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,394,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. 25,176,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,600,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

