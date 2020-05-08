Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $126,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.78.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $86.10. 42,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.99.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.