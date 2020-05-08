Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $123,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $273.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

