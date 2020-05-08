Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,454 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Docusign worth $125,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 53,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,065,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,120,703.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,744. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $119.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

