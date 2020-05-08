Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,796 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $120,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.49. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

