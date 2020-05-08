Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $93,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,881,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,489,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after buying an additional 210,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $6.71 on Friday, reaching $209.78. 10,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $169.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $208.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $493,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,469,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,179 shares of company stock valued at $32,391,290. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

