VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 138,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,047. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.