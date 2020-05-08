VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $27,418.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

