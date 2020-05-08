Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

VNOM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 110,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 221.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 292,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 201,328 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.