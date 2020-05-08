Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Provident Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 13.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $351,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average is $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

