Visa (NYSE:V) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

NYSE:V traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.09. 6,469,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,619,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average of $182.86. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

