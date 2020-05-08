Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $302.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3,634.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.