VisionX Achieves Market Capitalization of $35,313.63 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. During the last week, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.90 or 0.02146934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00173363 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066926 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

