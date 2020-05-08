Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Visteon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Visteon by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Visteon by 294.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visteon by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 274,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Visteon by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

