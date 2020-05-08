Vitae (VITAE) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Vitae has a market cap of $30.28 million and approximately $371,450.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vitae has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00015677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000851 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 173.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

